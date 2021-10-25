“If you know something, say something,” Waker Foundation calls on community

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Waker Foundation called a press conference Sunday afternoon at the site of the drive by shooting on 1001 Grant Street in Dothan a week ago today. The shooting injured three youths, including a three year old.

Joseph Waker is the grandfather of Zyshawn Coker, one of the victims shot on October 17. Waker called the community to come together to prevent gun violence.

He said he is here to prove a point.

“We cannot be scared and live in our own community,” Waker said. “There is more of us than there is of them.”

The Waker foundation is working to create a safe environment by putting together job training, education, health and wellness.

Waker asks for help from the people to make this possible and stand against crime.

“We want to call the community out as a whole,” Waker said. “We are calling each and every person out as an individual, as a corporation, as the police department, as the sheriff’s department, as the state trooper department, as the judges, as the regular citizens, we are calling everyone out, if you know something, say something.”

If you have any information to share about any crime, you can call Crimestoppers at (334)793-700.

“The police department is here to help anyone, at any time,” Lt. Maurice Eggleston, Dothan Police Department, said. “Ultimately, it starts in the communities, in the homes, if we could all join together and at least get step one started out of the raising of our children or the tutoring of our young adults, it could make the world a whole better place”

At the press conference it was stated that the three year old victim remains at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham and Wakers grandson is awaiting surgery to get the bullet removed from his arm.

The GoFundMe accounts are listed below:

Click here to make a donation for Zyshawn Coker surgery.

Click Here to make a donation for Jakobe’s road to recovery.

