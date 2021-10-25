Geneva County Jail hires first ever corrections nurse

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Commission saw a need and is responding.

“It’s very important that provide medical care to the inmates,” Sheriff Tony Helms said.

Sheriff Tony Helms said after taking a look they realized the need for a designated nurse full time, rather than relying on different nurses to come in a few hours at a time.

This led to the hiring of Crissy Thompson. This is a newest county employee position at the jail.

“We’re going to do good things here,” Thompson said.

On Monday she was hired for the county jail. This will allow a registered nurse to work full time at the jail to care for inmates. She is the new, and first ever, corrections nurse at the Geneva County Jail. But, she is no stranger to the job she has worked with the jail under contract with the Wiregrass Medical Center over the last year.

“All of my siblings are in law enforcement, and I just love doing this,” Thompson said.

Over the years the Geneva County Jail has worked under contract with medical centers to fulfill the care for inmates.

“When we get an inmate in, after they have been here a couple of days and they know they are going to be here a couple of days, they have to be assessed medically to find out if they do have medical problems,” Sheriff Helms said.

Thompson has over 20 years of medical field experience. She said she is ready to get in a routine and build rapport.

“You have to earn their trust and you know you have to get to know them and what they require in life and their health issues and sometimes they just want somebody to talk to and that’s what I’m here for,” Thompson said.

Thompson will work under the supervision of Dr. John Simmons Jr. at the Wiregrass Medical Center.

Her first official day as correction nurse is November first. In the meantime, the jail will continue under their contract with Wiregrass Medical to provide care for inmates.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

