Geneva County Commission approves draft of redistricting plan

By Kinsley Centers
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Those who live in Geneva County may be voting for a different county commissioner in the next election. This is due to required redistricting.

As a result of the 2020 census, Geneva County is required to redistrict the county commission lines.

On Monday, the commission approved a draft redistricting plan. County Commission Chairman Toby Seay said this will only affect district two, three and four.

This will not affect school districts.

“This redistricting will produce an equal number in population for equal representation,” Chairman Seay said.

This approved draft will advertise for two weeks. The commission will hold a public hearing for public input before final approval.

The date for that has not been set yet.

