Fostering Hope receives $25,000 grant

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Fostering Hope has been committed to serving foster families in the Wiregrass. Monday they were honored with a grant from State Farm to continue those efforts.

What began four years ago as a support system to foster families in one Wiregrass county, has now expanded to eight.

“Now it’s become more of just the tangible resources it’s emotional support spiritual support and we really try and connect with our families and build relationships and get to know them,” said Melissa Wilhoit - Executive Director of Fostering Hope.

Relying on community support and assistance, Fostering Hope’s dedication and hard work has paid off through a grant from State Farm.

“We had to get the community to rally behind us and vote daily and we would kind of slide down and we’d say please keep up the voting and the community would come through each day and vote and we ended up they said in the top five that was just huge we were with names like Ronald McDonald House places that have like huge nationwide support to think that we got that in headland it’s just amazing,” said Wilhoit.

The donation is going to increase services.

“It will go to fund many of our events we go through a lot of car seats so we will be giving car seats out to baby’s who need that when children came into care, they have garbage bags with them full of clothes that usually don’t fit so this will be able to help us help even more children,” said Wilhoit.

One foster family says the service has been a blessing.

“They have a ministry here where they actually keep meals in their freezer and so they sent us home with a meal because you just got a baby and things are turned upside down anyway, so we were able to take home a meal and that night i didn’t have to worry about cooking it was taken care of, t was a huge blessing,” said Kasey Helder - family impacted by Fostering Hope.

Fostering Hope holds monthly drives to collect needed items. If you would be interested in donating you can visit their Facebook page.

