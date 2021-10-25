Advertisement

A few areas of fog this morning

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A few sprinkles this morning, by the afternoon things will dry out and warm up into the 80s for highs. Tomorrow more of the same thing but as we head into the middle of the week changes are coming. A cold front will move through Wednesday night bringing with it the chance of showers and thunderstorms behind it we really cool off just in time for Halloween. Temperatures to finish out the week will only be around 70 degrees with no chance of rain through the weekend.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 84°. Winds W 5-10 mph 5%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 64°. Winds NW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, PM showers and storms. Low: 60° High: 80° 70%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 79° 20%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 70° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 70° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 72° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 77° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 70° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
Teacher charged with child sex crimes out of jail
Troy Police Department
Man killed in shooting at Troy club
Man killed in Coffee County crash
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
If you want to go to the National Peanut Festival the best time to get an entry ticket or an...
National Peanut Festival tickets are cheaper before the gates open

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-25
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-25
Showers and Storms Mid-Week
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton
Pleasant Weekend