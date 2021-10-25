A few areas of fog this morning

SYNOPSIS – A few sprinkles this morning, by the afternoon things will dry out and warm up into the 80s for highs. Tomorrow more of the same thing but as we head into the middle of the week changes are coming. A cold front will move through Wednesday night bringing with it the chance of showers and thunderstorms behind it we really cool off just in time for Halloween. Temperatures to finish out the week will only be around 70 degrees with no chance of rain through the weekend.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 84°. Winds W 5-10 mph 5%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 64°. Winds NW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, PM showers and storms. Low: 60° High: 80° 70%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 79° 20%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 70° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 70° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 72° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 77° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 70° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

