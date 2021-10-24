Teacher charged with child sex crimes out of jail

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -Former Wallace College teacher Kimberly Sonanstine has been released from jail on bond, about three weeks after her arrest.

Sonanstine faces 40 charges that she molested an underage girl and had been held in Dale County on $500,000. Her release came after a judge reduced that bond Friday night.

Attorney Raynor Clifton argued during a hearing on Wednesday that the half million-dollar bond was excessive, reminding Dale County District Judge Stanley Gardner that Sonanstine has lived her entire life in the Ozark area. Clifton also said the crimes allegedly occurred five years ago.

In his ruling, Garner specified that half of the $300,000 amended bond be secured by property belonging to Sonanstine’s family members with the remainder posted by a professional surety company.

Sonanstine, 38, lost her Wallace teaching job following her October 5 arrest.

The alleged victim did not attend that school.

