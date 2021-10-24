Advertisement

Showers and Storms Mid-Week

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS-  A mid and cloudy Sunday across the Wiregrass. Temperatures will start off in the middle 80s this week then dropping into the lower 70s by Friday as we are expecting a nice cold front to come through. Ahead of that cold front though we will have the chance of showers and thunderstorms this will be Wednesday late afternoon into Thursday morning. Some of the storms may be on the strong to severe side. We will have frequent updates through out the week and as we get closer to Wednesday we will have a more precise timeline.

TONIGHT- Mostly Cloudy. Low near 62°. Winds Light SE

TOMORROW– Partly Cloudy. High near 86. Winds WSW 5-10

TOMORROW NIGHT– Partly Cloudy. Low near 68°. Light W 5-10

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly Cloudy. Low: 61° High: 86°

WED: Mostly Cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68° High: 81° 60%

THR: Partly Cloudy, AM showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 80° 40%

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 51° High: 70°

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 46° High: 70°

SUN: Partly Cloudy. Low: 48° High: 72°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10 kts Seas 1-2 foot.

