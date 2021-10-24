Advertisement

Man killed in shooting at Troy club

Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Troy business early Saturday morning.

At 1:37 a.m., police say they responded to Gold Mine Entertainment in the 200 block of U.S. 231 north regarding a man shot. There, officers discovered that the victim had been taken to Troy Regional Medical Center by a personal vehicle. Officers established a crime scene and detectives arrived at the scene.

Police also responded to the hospital. While at the hospital, officers learned the victim died from his injuries.

Police identified the victim as 33-year-old Andre Lydell Thompson of Highland Home.

Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.

