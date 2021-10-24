Man killed in Coffee County crash

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers say a Coffee County man has died in a single-vehicle wreck early Sunday morning.

ALEA says the crash happened at 2:10 a.m. on Alabama 87, approximately 14 miles north of Elba.

According to troopers, a Chevrolet Malibu crossed the center line, left the roadway and hit several trees.

The victim, Trenton J. Sanders, 20, of Elba, was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the wreck.

