Pleasant Weekend

SYNOPSIS- A warm and dry weekend for the Wiregrass. Dew points will remain in the “Pleasant” range through the weekend. Temperatures will continue to peak in the middle 80s until the middle of next week. A chance of storms Wednesday as a cold front follows. Some of the storms may be on the strong to severe side. After the showers and storms the cold front will push through bringing our high temperatures to the lower 70s by the end of next week. It is still too early for timing and severity of Wednesdays storms but we are tracking them and will update as needed.

TONIGHT- Partly Cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds Light NE 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 84. Winds Light East

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 61°. Light E 5

EXTENDED

MON: Partly Cloudy. Low: 61° High: 86°

TUE: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 68° High: 86°

WED: Mostly Cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 81° 60%

THR: Partly Cloudy. Low: 58° High: 80°

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 51° High: 70°

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 50° High: 70°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts Seas 1-2 foot.

