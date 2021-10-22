Advertisement

Who was cinematographer Halyna Hutchins?

By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The film industry was shaken this week when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed Thursday after actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of the movie “Rust.”

The 42-year-old was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Hutchins was born in Ukraine and grew up around a Soviet military base, according to her website.

She had a graduate degree in international journalism and was an investigative reporter for British documentaries in Europe.

According to her biography, Hutchins graduated from the American Film Institute in 2015 and was selected as one of American Cinematographer’s Rising Stars of 2019.

She is known for her work on “Archenemy” (2020), “Blindfire” (2020) and “Darlin’” (2019), according to IMDB.

“I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set,” said “Archenemy” director Adam Egypt Mortimer on Twitter. “She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film.”

Hutchins is a self-proclaimed “restless dreamer and adrenaline junkie.” Her last post on Instagram is a video of her riding horses on her day off.

“Rust” Director Joel Souza was also shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Production on the film was halted.

The Associated Press reports detectives with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating what type of projectile was discharged from the prop gun and how.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Birdsong booking photo.
Hartford teen indicted in deadly construction zone crash
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 8
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 8
Jaylen Aristidle
Arrest made in weekend shooting that injured three
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Elba Elementary School principal charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident on June 5, 2021.
Former principal indicted for causing car crash

Latest News

Ariel Jones, a United Parcel Service human resources intern, hands an applicant an information...
Where are the workers? Cutoff of jobless aid spurs no influx
The U.S. budget deficit hits $2.77 trillion in 2021, the second highest on record, but down...
US budget deficit hits $2.77 trillion in 2021, 2nd highest
FILE - in this July 7, 2021 file photo, Items rest at a memorial for Leneal Lamont Frazier, in...
Minneapolis officer charged in pursuit that killed motorist
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Sheriff: Alec Baldwin fired prop gun that killed cinematographer