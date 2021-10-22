Advertisement

Russ Goodman is in the district attorney’s race

He had planned to formally announce his candidacy for district attorney weeks ago, but COVID sidetracked those plans.
Russ Goodman announces his candidacy for 20th Circuit District Attorney on October 21, 2021.
Russ Goodman announces his candidacy for 20th Circuit District Attorney on October 21, 2021.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Russ Goodman had planned to formally announce his candidacy for district attorney weeks ago, but COVID sidetracked those plans.

That delay, though, did not dampen spirits when Goodman finally stood before supporters Thursday and launched his campaign to become Houston and Henry Counties’ chief prosecutor.

“I think the biggest difference between me and (current D.A. Pat Jones) is experience in the courtroom,” Goodman told News 4.

Goodman is no stranger to the office he seeks. He served as an assistant prosecutor under Jones and Doug Valeska, now retired. He is a current assistant district attorney in Coffee and Pike Counties and has private practice experience.

“I think it goes without saying that the district attorney should be able to try cases to a successful outcome that I believe I can bring that success back to the district attorney’s office,” Goodman said.

Goodman and Jones, both Republicans, are the only announced candidates. No Democrats are expected to run.

