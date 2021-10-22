Russ Goodman is in the district attorney’s race

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Russ Goodman had planned to formally announce his candidacy for district attorney weeks ago, but COVID sidetracked those plans.

That delay, though, did not dampen spirits when Goodman finally stood before supporters Thursday and launched his campaign to become Houston and Henry Counties’ chief prosecutor.

“I think the biggest difference between me and (current D.A. Pat Jones) is experience in the courtroom,” Goodman told News 4.

Goodman is no stranger to the office he seeks. He served as an assistant prosecutor under Jones and Doug Valeska, now retired. He is a current assistant district attorney in Coffee and Pike Counties and has private practice experience.

“I think it goes without saying that the district attorney should be able to try cases to a successful outcome that I believe I can bring that success back to the district attorney’s office,” Goodman said.

Goodman and Jones, both Republicans, are the only announced candidates. No Democrats are expected to run.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.