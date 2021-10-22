National Peanut Festival tickets are cheaper before the gates open

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There are only days until The Wiregrass’s biggest celebration kicks off. The National Peanut Festival was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, but NPF President, Joe Snell said there’s no way the festival won’t happen in 2021.

If you want to go to the festival the best time to get an entry ticket or an armband is before the festival starts.

Up until November 4, you can get an advance entry ticket for $6 the price goes up to $8 after the festival starts.

Tickets are available at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds office, Mon-Fri 9 AM - 5 PM, and at advance ticket outlets. You can see the list of advance ticket outlets on the NPF website.

You can also purchase advance tickets online at the National Peanut Festival website.

All of the NPF concerts are free with your gate ticket, but there are also premium VIP seat tickets for concerts each night at the festival. As well you can get a reserved seat ticket for the Demolition Deby on Saturday, Nov. 13. To purchase any of these VIP tickets go to the NPF office at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds or the NPF website.

Mega Passes for unlimited rides

Before the festival starts is also the time to buy a Mega Pass. A Mega Pass is a combo of a discounted entry ticket and an unlimited ride armband. The Mega Pass is only sold until the day before the festival opens (Nov. 4, 2021).

Mega Pass ride armbands can be used on any one night of the festival, even those nights where armbands are not advertised.

Mega Passes are sold at the NPF offices, online at the NPF website, and at many Wiregrass McDonalds. If you purchase a Mega Pass at a McDonald’s location $1 from the sale will go to the Ronald McDonald House.

