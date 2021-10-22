Judge in vet’s animal abuse case asked to step aside

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -An Ozark municipal judge should not preside in the case of a veterinarian charged with animal abuse; a court motion claims.

Dr. Tim Logan is asking that an independent judge be appointed preside at his trial scheduled October 26 due to potential conflicts.

Witnesses subpoenaed in the case include magistrates who work in tandem with the judge, attorney David Harrison states in the motion. In city cases, judges determine guilt instead of juries.

Logan is charged with abusing a cat he treated at his office last year. His arrest came after social media video that showed him striking the pet appeared on social media. A former employee of his business, Andrews Avenue Animal Hospital in Ozark, posted that video.

Harrison claims that, before that incident, Logan had practiced vet medicine for 40 years with only two complaints. He believes once facts of the case are revealed, Logan will be vindicated.

He still practices.

Bob Brogden and Fred Steagall preside over Ozark Municipal Court cases on an alternating schedule.

