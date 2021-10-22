Advertisement

Judge in vet’s animal abuse case asked to step aside

Dr. Tim Logan is charged with abusing a cat he treated at his office last year.
Sign outside the office of Dr. Tim Logan, the Ozark veterinarian charged with animal cruelty.
Sign outside the office of Dr. Tim Logan, the Ozark veterinarian charged with animal cruelty.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -An Ozark municipal judge should not preside in the case of a veterinarian charged with animal abuse; a court motion claims.

Dr. Tim Logan is asking that an independent judge be appointed preside at his trial scheduled October 26 due to potential conflicts.

Witnesses subpoenaed in the case include magistrates who work in tandem with the judge, attorney David Harrison states in the motion. In city cases, judges determine guilt instead of juries.

Logan is charged with abusing a cat he treated at his office last year. His arrest came after social media video that showed him striking the pet appeared on social media. A former employee of his business, Andrews Avenue Animal Hospital in Ozark, posted that video.

Harrison claims that, before that incident, Logan had practiced vet medicine for 40 years with only two complaints. He believes once facts of the case are revealed, Logan will be vindicated.

He still practices.

Bob Brogden and Fred Steagall preside over Ozark Municipal Court cases on an alternating schedule.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

William Birdsong booking photo.
Hartford teen indicted in deadly construction zone crash
Prosecutors say Ashley Haydt conspired with a co-worker to bomb the victim with whom she has a...
Jury convicts woman for ex-boyfriend’s bombing
Jaylen Aristidle
Arrest made in weekend shooting that injured three
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 8
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 8
The front of Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.
People rallied for medical choice near Flowers Hospital, again

Latest News

Russ Goodman announces his candidacy for 20th Circuit District Attorney on October 21, 2021.
Russ Goodman is in the district attorney’s race
Booking photo from Dothan City Jail
Dothan man pleads guilty in hot car death of his son
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-22
A foggy start to the day
Thursday Night (10/21/2021) Football Highlights
Thursday Night Football Highlights