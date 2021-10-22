Great Weekend Weather!

SYNOPSIS – Much cooler and drier air is moving into the Wiregrass for the weekend. We’ll see lows in the 50s, but highs will still reach the lower to middle 80s under sunny skies. Cloud cover will return next week, with rain chances on track for Wednesday.

TONIGHT – Clear and cooler. Low near 53°. Winds light NW-N.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 83°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 55°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 84° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 86° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 87° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 81° 60%

THU: Early clouds, then sunny. Low: 58° High: 80° 5%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 51° High: 70° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

