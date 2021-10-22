Game of the Night: Slocomb vs. Wicksburg

(WTVY) - There is a lot on the line this week as Wicksburg welcomes the Slocomb Redtops into Panther Stadium for the final region game of the regular season.

A win on Friday means something different for both teams.

For Wicksburg, it is the number two spot in the region with the advantage of hosting round one of the playoffs.

For Slocomb, a win makes the Redtops back-to-back region champs.

The News 4 Sports Team spoke with both teams earlier this week.

