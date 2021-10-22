Advertisement

Game of the Night: Slocomb vs. Wicksburg

By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WTVY) - There is a lot on the line this week as Wicksburg welcomes the Slocomb Redtops into Panther Stadium for the final region game of the regular season.

A win on Friday means something different for both teams.

For Wicksburg, it is the number two spot in the region with the advantage of hosting round one of the playoffs.

For Slocomb, a win makes the Redtops back-to-back region champs.

The News 4 Sports Team spoke with both teams earlier this week.

You can watch the game in its entirety beginning at 7:00 PM in the video player attached to this story. You can also watch the game on the WTVY app, Roku, or on-air on the WTVY4.2/MeTV channel.

Then catch the highlights on Friday Night Football on News 4 at 10:05 PM CT.

