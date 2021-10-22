A foggy start to the day

SYNOPSIS – A few showers making their way through the area this morning, along with some patchy fog so make sure to take it slow on the roadways. Clouds will stick around through the morning time hours then we will start to clear out by the afternoon. A little cooler overnight when lows will drop into the middle 50s with clear skies. The weekend looks great with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Dry to start the week off but rain chances are on the rise by Wednesday.

TODAY – A few AM showers, clearing out this afternoon. High near 84°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 55°. Winds Light N 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 83°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 84° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 86° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 86° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Low: 69° High: 83° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 83° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 70° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 73° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

