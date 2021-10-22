FNF Player of the Week: G.W. Long RB Jackson Chancey

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Our week 8 Friday Night Football Player of the Week is G.W. Long running back Jackson Chancey.

Chancey had 174 rushing yards and 2 TDs, along with 12 tackles in the Rebels’ win over Geneva County.

