FNF Player of the Week: G.W. Long RB Jackson Chancey
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Our week 8 Friday Night Football Player of the Week is G.W. Long running back Jackson Chancey.
Chancey had 174 rushing yards and 2 TDs, along with 12 tackles in the Rebels’ win over Geneva County.
