Advertisement

FNF Player of the Week: G.W. Long RB Jackson Chancey

Chancey rushed for 174 yards and 2 TDs with 12 tackles in a win over Geneva County.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Our week 8 Friday Night Football Player of the Week is G.W. Long running back Jackson Chancey.

Chancey had 174 rushing yards and 2 TDs, along with 12 tackles in the Rebels’ win over Geneva County.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

William Birdsong booking photo.
Hartford teen indicted in deadly construction zone crash
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 8
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 8
Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with two counts of Capital Murder.
Dothan police arrest woman in deadly shooting
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Elba Elementary School principal charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident on June 5, 2021.
Former principal indicted for causing car crash

Latest News

Dale County aims to keep playoff chances alive
Dale County aims to keep playoff chances alive
Dale County aims to keep playoff chances alive
Dale County aims to keep playoff chances alive
FNF Player of the Week: G.W. Long RB Jackson Chancey
FNF Player of the Week: G.W. Long RB Jackson Chancey
UAB accepts invitation to join the American Athletic Conference
UAB officially joins the American Athletic Conference