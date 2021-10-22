Advertisement

Dothan man pleads guilty in hot car death of his son

On a hot June afternoon in 2019, two-year-old Castiel King slipped out of his home and climbed into a Mazda sports car
Booking photo from Dothan City Jail
Booking photo from Dothan City Jail(WTVY News 4)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Robert Patrick King will serve a 52-month prison term after pleading guilty Thursday in the hot car death of his young son.

On a hot June afternoon in 2019, two-year-old Castiel King slipped out of his home and climbed into a Mazda sports car as Robert and his wife, Melinda King, slept. Dothan police estimate temperatures inside that car reached 120 degrees, and Castiel was not found until four hours later.

The Kings tested positive for marijuana and alcohol, per reports.

Melinda King also pleaded guilty and, on August 23, received the same sentence as her husband, Robert.

The couple has filed for divorce and their surviving children are in a relative’s custody.

