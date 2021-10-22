Dale County aims to keep playoff chances alive

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - The road to the high school football playoffs is slowly reaching its destination and a number of Wiregrass teams have clinched their spot in the postseason. The Dale County Warriors are on the outside looking in.

The Warriors need a win this Friday over Straughn to keep their playoffs hope alive.

If they are able to make it, that would make three straight trips to the playoffs for the Warriors, something they haven’t done since 2012-2014.

First year head coach Luke Tucker hoping Friday night isn’t the last game for his seniors.

“We have 19 seniors and they realize that this could be the last time they get to wear a Dale County uniform,” said Tucker. “I think they’re going to be prepared and I think they’re ready to play. It’s always good to go to the playoffs. I mean that’s the ultimate goal, is to get into the playoffs and then you never know what may happen. So, everybody even Straughn they’re fighting for a chance to go to the playoffs. So, they’ll come prepared. They’ll be ready to play. Both teams will play hard and just look forward to playing.”

