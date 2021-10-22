Advertisement

Coffee County Schools ends mask requirement

Mask removal is effective Friday, October 22.
(Live 5/File)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Starting Monday, October 25, the Coffee County School District will no longer require faculty, staff, and students wear masks at school.

Masks will continue to be required on school buses per Federal Department of Transportation regulations.

Over the past week, there has been only one reported case in the school district.

Starting Monday, October 25, the Coffee County School District will no longer require faculty, staff, and students wear masks at school.(Source: Coffee County School Board)

Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kelly Cobb says the district will continue to maintain a safe environment for all students and staff. And if COVID numbers start to rise again, the district may re-implement the mask requirement to maintain face-to-face instruction and avoid mass quarantines.

