Alabama remains lagging in COVID vaccine status

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Over half of Alabamians have received at least one dose of their COVID vaccine, but the state still lags behind others when it comes to people who are fully vaccinated.

Alabama sits at 44 percent according to the Mayo Clinic.

Taking a look here in the wiregrass, Henry County leads with the highest population with completed vaccine series with 39.51 percent. Houston County has the second highest with 38.43 percent.

Coffee County follows with 33.78 and Geneva County is next with 32.80 percent.

While Dale County has the least with 32.27 percent.

State health officials continue to encourage all age eligible Alabamians to get the vaccine

“While we’re going down (in COVID cases), and we’re very, very happy cases are going down, I think everyone is pleased but we know that Delta can surge back and that we still don’t have enough immunity out there to feel comfortable with what this virus can do when it finds people that are susceptible,” Dr. Karen Landers, Assistant State Health Officer, said.

Alabama has administered over 4.4 million vaccines so far.

