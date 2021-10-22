Advertisement

Alabama lawmakers close to finishing new district lines

A representative points to a map of Alabama during the redistricting hearings that were held on...
A representative points to a map of Alabama during the redistricting hearings that were held on May 12, 2021. New district maps will be released publicly on Oct. 26.
By Erin Davis
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers say they’re close to completing new lines that will form the updated districts for the legislature, state board of education, and U.S. House seats.

The new lines for these districts won’t match, but they will all be different than their current versions.

“The most noticeable one is in Baldwin County,” said state Sen. Jim McClendon, R-Springville, who serves as the co-chair of the Senate Reapportionment Committee co-chair. “They’ve had a substantial increase in population.”

Madison, Tuscaloosa, and Lee counties are other areas where McClendon sees substantial changes. The districts in these counties will shrink while the ones surrounding them will be enlarged to make up for the smaller populations.

“That affects the size of the districts, because of the concept of one person, one vote,” McClendon explained.

State Sen. Greg Albritton, a Republican who represents part of Baldwin and its surrounding counties, said the changes will affect who lawmakers represent.

“You’re losing areas, where you have connections, you have family, you have investments,” Albritton explained, ”and be pushed into another area where you don’t have any contacts or property, or associations.”

The redrawn district maps, which are Constitutionally required after every decade’s census, will be shown at the Statehouse during a public meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.

Gov. Kay Ivey has called a special session of the legislature for Oct. 28 to take up and approve the redistricting plan.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sign outside the office of Dr. Tim Logan, the Ozark veterinarian charged with animal cruelty.
Judge in vet’s animal abuse case asked to step aside
Booking photo from Dothan City Jail
Dothan man pleads guilty in hot car death of his son
WTVY Friday Night Football, Game of the Night, Slocomb vs. Wicksburg, October 22, 2021
Game of the Night: Slocomb vs. Wicksburg
If you want to go to the National Peanut Festival the best time to get an entry ticket or an...
National Peanut Festival tickets are cheaper before the gates open
The front of Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.
People rallied for medical choice near Flowers Hospital, again

Latest News

Alabama defeats rival Tennessee 52-24 on homecoming week
Alabama defeats rival Tennessee 52-24 on homecoming week
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton
Seminole County squeaks out 9-8 win over Miller County
Seminole County squeaks out 9-8 win over Miller County
Bobcats drop region game against Cook County
Bobcats drop region game against Cook County
Lakeside earns playoff spot after win over ACA
Lakeside earns playoff spot after win over ACA