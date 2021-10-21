Three arrested in Wednesday night shooting on Mercury Drive

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On October 20, 2021, Dothan Police Communications Center received a shots fired call in the 900 block of Mercury Drive. At the time of the call, a Dothan Police Officer in the area heard the gunshots, responded to the area, and observed a silver passenger car fleeing the scene of the shooting. The Officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and a short vehicle pursuit began. During the pursuit, a passenger of the vehicle threw a firearm from the vehicle, which was recovered by other responding officers. Criminal Investigators were called to the scene to begin the investigation. It was discovered the residence on Mercury Drive and a vehicle had been struck by at least one bullet.

Once the vehicle was stopped in the 900 block of E. Selma Street, one of the vehicle’s four occupants ran from the vehicle. The three remaining passengers were detained with the vehicle. Officer located another firearm, a rifle style weapon, inside the vehicle. Officers were able to connect shell casings from the scene to the firearms recovered as the same caliber weapons. The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Di’Onandre Culver (18), Jaylen Aristidle (18) and Tyquan Ford (18).

After further investigation, Dothan Police Investigators were able to connect two of the three subjects, Culver and Aristidle, with a different shooting that occurred on October 8, 2021 in the 1700 block of Alexander Driver that left a 12 year old with a gunshot wound. Investigators have charged all three with crimes connected to the shooting on Mercury. The Dothan Police Department wants to thank those in the community who gave information on these cases.

Di’Onandre Culver- Three counts Attempted Assault 1st, one count Assault 1st, two counts Shooting into Occupied Residence, and one count of Shooting into Unoccupied Vehicle (Dothan Police Department)

Di’Onandre Mackell Culver (18) of Midland City was charged with one count of Attempted Assault 1st, one count of Shooting into Unoccupied Vehicle, and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Residence for the shooting on Mercury Drive. Culver was also charged with one count of Assault 1st, two counts of Attempted Assault 1st, and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Residence for the incident on Alexander Drive. Culver is being held without bond.

Jaylen Aristidle (Dothan Police Department)

Jaylen Ney’Shaun Aristidle of Dothan was charged with one count of Attempted Assault 1st, one count of Shooting into Unoccupied Vehicle, and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Residence for the shooting on Mercury Drive. Aristidle was also charged with one count of Assault 1st, two counts of Attempted Assault 1st, and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Residence for the incident on Alexander Drive. Aristidle is being held without bond.

Tyquan Ford- One count Receiving Stolen Property 2nd, one count Attempted Assault 1st, one count Shooting into Unoccupied Vehicle, and one count Shooting into Occupied Residence (Dothan Police Department)

Tyquan Quasheem Jamil Ford of Dothan was charged with one count of Attempted Assault 1st, one count of Shooting into Unoccupied Vehicle, and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Residence for the shooting on Mercury Drive. Ford is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.