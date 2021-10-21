People plan to rally for medical choice near Flowers Hospital, again

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - People plan to rally with medical professionals against the COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers under President Biden’s order.

The rally is set to take place at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21.

News 4 reached out Flowers Hospital for an interview, but they denied. The Hospital provided the statement below.

Full statement from Flowers Hospital:

“Flowers Hospital stands firm in its commitment to maintain a safe environment for our patients and caregivers, and we continue to require masking for everyone in our hospital and clinics. Majority of our caregivers already have chosen to be vaccinated and more are making that choice now. While we have not mandated the COVID-19 vaccine, we implemented routine COVID-19 testing of any unvaccinated hospital and clinic staff in September to ensure the safety of our patients, colleagues and others.

The CDC has advised that expanded testing of asymptomatic healthcare providers without known exposure could be a helpful measure for preventing the spread of the virus. Our COVID-19 testing program prioritizes unvaccinated individuals because they are considered to have a higher risk of contracting the virus. Research shows that unvaccinated individuals are at greater risk of contracting and becoming ill with COVID-19 and that their viral load is likely to be higher than that of vaccinated individuals.

Employees who do not comply with this routine testing are placed on unpaid leave. Our hospital, like others across the country, is waiting on guidance from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) about the implementation of President Biden’s order requiring COVID-19 vaccination for healthcare workers. We appreciate the cooperation of our employees during what is a challenging time for everyone in healthcare.”

