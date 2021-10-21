Ozark community members preparing to Make-A-Difference in the community

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - It has been a yearly event for the past 20 years. Giving community members the chance to make-a-difference in their towns. The event started out as just a localized event.

“It kind of started out here at First United Methodist Church of Ozark in a Sunday school class Chuck Auman and his wife Pat kind of got that thing going they got a grant and got it going,” said Les Perault - MADD volunteer.

Over the past 10 years it has turned into an event the entire community is taking part in.

“It gives the community members here a chance to take ownership in their community and help out others that need help in the community,” said Perault.

Make-A-Difference Day is recognized on the fourth Saturday in October each year. Volunteers are given a list of projects to take advantage of.

“Vivian B Adams school they’re going to be working on the butterfly garden. the Union Cemetery that is downtown Ozark, Ozark Baptist Church is kind of heading that up and they’re going to be cleaning up the cemetery cleaning headstones and they’re going to be teaching people how to clean headstones properly the proper way as well,” said Perault.

Each project is different, meeting a variety of needs.

“The Ozark City Schools is doing a jacket collection. Operation Christmas Child jump ropes at Southside Baptist Church that’s where you bring your old t-shirts there and they’re going to make jump ropes out of those and send them off to other kids,” said Perault.

Over the past 20 years, Perault says many projects truly make-a-difference in Ozark.

“Sometimes we’ve gone to homebound peoples homes and did their yardwork we’ve spread pine straw up at the schools we’ve painted over at Lisenby schools,” said Perault.

Make-A-Difference day will take place Saturday, October 23rd. Volunteers will meet at Ozark Baptist Church at 7:30 for breakfast and to sign up for the project of their choice. The projects will end with lunch at First United Methodist in Ozark at 12pm.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.