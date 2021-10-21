News4 Now: What’s Going On
Published: Oct. 21, 2021
(WTVY) - Maggie DesRosiers talks about today’s top stories along with a look at this weekend’s events.
Join Maggie each Thursday to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about send an email to news@wtvy.com.
Events for the weekend of October 22, 2021
- Art After Hours, Thu Oct 21st 5:30pm - 8:00pm
- Peppa Pig’s Adventure, Sat Oct 23rd
- Pumpkins at the Well, Sat Oct 23rd 10:00am
- Pumpkin Dunk, Sat Oct 23rd 4:00pm - 8:00pm
- Bullriding Revival, Sat Oct 23rd 2:00pm
- Special Needs Trunk-or-Treat, Sat Oct 23rd 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- The Taste of the Krewes, Tue Oct 26th 6:30pm - 9:00pm
- Scarecrows in the Gardens, Oct 1st - 31st
- Columbia Manor Haunted House, Weekends in October
- CornDodgers Farm Opening / Heroes Weekend, Weekends in October
- Plus farmers markets and other monthly events on the WTVY Community Calendar!
