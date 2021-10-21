Advertisement

New data shows Pfizer vaccine “highly effective” in teens

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, adolescent dose.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, adolescent dose.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - New “Real-World” data shows the Pfizer vaccine is very effective in teenagers, about 93-percent effective in 12 to 18 year olds. The Centers for Disease Control is boasting those results and using the numbers to push for vaccinations.

Dothan Pediatric Clinic is giving about 100 vaccines a week. That’s across their network in Southeast Alabama. Those numbers are lowers than what health officials want to see, and Dr. Jeff Tamburin highlights hesitancy being the biggest factor in Alabama’s parents.

“When people you know don’t want to get the vaccine, and I ask if they have any questions about it is, they don’t have any questions at all,” Dr. Tamburin said. “They just have kind of this hesitancy with no real questions at all.”

Dr. Tamburin said the questions he does get are about the safety and side affects.

“Certainly, if you are an eligible child with health conditions that might put you in a high-risk situation, you definitely want to try to do everything you can to prevent getting a COVID infection and getting the vaccine is one of the ways to do that,” Dr. Tamburin said.

The CDC recommends vaccinating adolescents 12 to 18 “as soon as possible.” And Dr. Tamburin agrees.

Dr. Tamburin said the clinic is “good” when it comes to the amount of vaccine supply available. Walk ins are welcome.

“Even in the healthier patients while their risk at serious illness is low, there are still a lot of benefits to getting the vaccine,” Dr. Tamburin said.

Corey Kirkland, ADPH Southeastern District Administrator, reflects on the vaccine success so far.

“It’s been very effective in adults, in keeping adults well and keeping adults out of the hospital,” Kirkland said.

And the lives saved.

“We know that those who are fully vaccinated have a much, much less chance of dying, especially even if you are immunocompromised,” Kirkland said.

Kirkland recommends parents to do their research before saying ‘No.’

“Just make the best decision for you and your family going forward,” Kirkland said.

Right now, it’s still unknown if or when the COVID vaccine will be available for children 5 to 11. Kirkland tells News 4 State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris is working with county health departments to see where they will provide access to this vaccine. So far, there is no estimated arrival time.

