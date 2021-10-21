MyPillow CEO meets again with Ala. secretary of state on 2020 election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - MyPillow’s chief executive, Mike Lindell, was back in Montgomery Wednesday to meet with state election officials.

Lindell met with Secretary of State John Merrill to address questions he has about the state’s election methods. Lindell said this is part of a nationwide investigation into the 2020 presidential election.

Lindell has alleged that widespread voter fraud was responsible for President Joe Biden’s victory over then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Multiple federal and local investigations and audits have concluded that there was no widespread fraud that would have affected the outcome.

After Wednesday’s meeting, Lindell spoke with former state Rep. Perry O. Hooper Jr. on the Capitol steps. Lindell lauded the state’s voting measures, saying they’re among the best he’s seen. He also commented that Alabama has a lot of voter records and less mail-in voting.

“It’s unique here, the system you have is actually part of a system we were going to hope to use because you need a replacement for the machines,” Lindell said.

He did not embellish on the system he was referring to but scorned the use of voting machines throughout the country. He said multiple times that a foreign “cyberattack” compromised these machines in 2020. Multiple investigations have stated this did not happen.

“One of my biggest things is obviously we have to get rid of all the machines in this country,” said Lindell.

“This meeting today was, now we know where to bring what they want,” he said. “We’re going to pinpoint. We’re going to do some more deep diving and pinpointing where we can get.”

Merrill confirmed he and Lindell had a follow-up meeting Wednesday. The two previously met last month. Merrill said that earlier meeting was also to answer Lindell’s questions about the state’s election process. The secretary of state said Lindell praised Alabama’s voting process then too.

Merrill has confirmed Lindell purchased state voter rolls after the September meeting. This information is available for public purchase.

“He’s publicly stated before and I know he confirms that Alabama is the number one state in the union for election integrity,” Merrill said.

Merrill said Alabama has been recognized by Lindell and other entities for high election standards in 2020. He said the goal is to make Alabama “recognized around the nation as the most efficient, effective and secure election system in the United States.”

“He has some questions about things related to certain aspects of our voter rolls, he has some questions related to certain aspects of election equipment that’s used in other states and how we use that election equipment in the state of Alabama,” Merrill said. “And so as we continue to respond to his inquiries we want to make sure that his questions are answered to his satisfaction.”

He did not specify what equipment that refers to.

“And of course, any information that he introduces to us we would welcome because we want everybody to know that Alabama makes it easy to vote and hard to cheat,” he said.

Shortly after the September meeting, Lindell publicly declared around 100,000 votes in Alabama had been flipped from Trump to Biden last November. Merrill responded to media outlets that this was not true.

Lindell seemed to re-emphasize his earlier comments on this, telling Hooper, “Just because Donald Trump won overwhelmingly, it’s overwhelmingly Republican in Alabama, what if it was over-overwhelmingly? You know what I mean?”

Lindell said he will be returning to Alabama, as well as other states.

He said he also intends to present voter fraud evidence to the U.S. Supreme Court before Thanksgiving, saying he predicts a 9-0 decision in his favor. He has made similar claims since the 2020 election. The high court has rejected other cases involving the election.

“Obviously we need concrete, concrete stuff to make change and to go back in time and inject,” Lindell said

