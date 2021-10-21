Advertisement

Houston County Schools make “top 25″

Houston County School Board Pic
Houston County School Board Pic
By Meredith Blair
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Schools have taken not one but two spots on Niche’s recently released “Alabama’s Top 25 Standout Schools” list.

Webb Elementary ranking at number four, and Rehobeth Elementary coming in at number 15.

The list recognizes public schools that are making a positive impact in the community.

Rankings were determined based on reviews from parents, students, and data that includes school diversity and state test scores.

“I’m proud of our students and what they have to overcome, you know outside of school, and then they come to school, and they excel, and they work really, really hard,” says Jodie Shelley, Principal of Webb Elementary School.

“We are a large school,” explains Dusty Mckinley, Principal, Rehobeth Elementary School. “We still have a community fill, parental involvement is high at our school, our kids are eager to succeed, and our teachers push them to their limits so that we can make those goals.”

Only schools where at least 50% of students are identified as economically disadvantaged and that have a Niche overall grade of B or higher were considered.

