Homelessness in Dothan

As we head into the holidays missionaries are gathering resources for homeless people in our community. There are approximately 300 homeless people in our community… that’s a steady decline from the nearly 650 homeless people that we saw in 2018 following hurricane Michael. Working to prevent unwanted homelessness… that’s what local organizations aim to accomplish through a number of programs.

Kody Kirchoff with the harbor Dothan said, “When someone is homeless its kind of a survival lifestyle like I need to eat today I need to have something to wear today but we are able to give that but we need to find the different resources and programs to get people out of that.”

Looking to connect people with sustainable housing and resources through transitional and rehousing programs.

“There are a lot of homeless that chose to live that way there always will in every city across America there will be but truly if you are unwanted we want to do everything we can whether it is helping in provision or getting to the right resources getting into certain programs that can help transition you” , Kirchoff said.

According to Kirchoff there are obstacles in Dothan that make getting out of homelessness more difficult.

“It is tough in this city without a public transportation system you know at will so people are biking, people are having to walk”, he said.

There is homelessness in surrounding counties but because Dothan is a resource hub people do come to the area for help.

“We always here if that person would just go get a job, it’s a lot more difficult than that”, Kirchoff said.

Identification, cleanliness, housing deposits are some looming issues that may stand in the way of getting back on your feet.

“Now we’re asking the community to be able to drop off supplies at the harbor love and action, wiregrass 2-1-1 and mama Tina’s mission those are areas then that we can collaborate together and get those supplies out”, he said.

Those supplies may help in the short term and keep people warm but it doesn’t fix the issue… the harbor looks to create relationship with those living in homelessness so they feel comfortable to take more help from them.

The donation supplies that are needed are things you would bring camping: sleeping bags, matts, warm clothes and things of the sort.

