Game of the Night Preview: Wicksburg vs Slocomb

NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) - There is a lot is on the line this week as Wicksburg welcomes the Slocomb Redtops into Panther Stadium for the final region game of the regular season.

“It’s a war every year between us and Slocomb,” said Wicksburg Head Coach Josh Cox. “They’ve beat us at their place by a total of three points in three different games. So, it’s always a good game. I think it’s a great matchup. Coach Tisdale has got those guys playing really well and there’s a lot on the line and I hope our guys are up for it.”

“A lot of prayer,” said Slocomb Head Coach Richard Tisdale. “They’re huge up front. I mean they’re so big up front. They’ve played together a long time. They’re a real close-knit group. They’re well coached with Coach Cox. So, just getting ready to stop their run game. They’re so big and run right at you so having to deal with that is going to be a nightmare Friday.”

A win on Friday means something different for both teams.

For Wicksburg, it is the number two spot in the region with the advantage of hosting round one of the playoffs.

“It would be really cool to play a playoff game at home,” said Wicksburg junior Michael Albertson. “I think it would be better for us to play at home than on the road.”

Wicksburg junior Beau Sellers added, “I love the homefield advantage. I mean the crowd gets different here. The atmosphere is different here. You know, it’s a lot at stake. It’s either host or travel. So, I think we’re going to have a good game.”

For Slocomb, a win makes the Redtops back-to-back region champs.

While a loss would put them on the road for round one of playoffs.

“I’ve talked about it since the banquet last year that we want to win the region again,” said Tisdale. “That’s our goal every single year, I mean why else would you play if you don’t want to win. So, we definitely talk about it. We know it’s there and we want to hopefully go do that.”

“It’s big you know, nobody has done that in a long time,” said Slocomb senior Jaylen Nobles. “So, win out here first. You know, practice hard Monday through Thursday and then go out there and execute.”

Securing this win will not be an easy task for either team, but both the Panthers and Redtops are ready for the fight.

“Well, it’s two back road football teams always playing hard-nose,” said Seller. “We’re going to run right at them and hopefully we can plow them down. You know, get a ball in the end zone a few times.”

Slocomb senior Colton Bailey added, “Just play with more effort than the other team. I mean we always want to be the hardest hitting team, play with the most effort. That’s what we’re coming out to do. We’re coming with the mindset that we’re going to win. We can take this home and be region champs.”

