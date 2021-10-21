Advertisement

Former principal indicted for causing car crash

The indictments are for two counts of Assault and one count of Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Elba Elementary School principal charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident on June 5, 2021.
Elba Elementary School principal charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident on June 5, 2021.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Former Elba school principal Debra Strickland has been indicted on charges she bolted from a violent car crash that her intoxication caused. The June 5 wreck near Samson injured three Kentucky vacationers on their way to Florida beaches.

Following her arrest, Strickland’s attorney told News 4 the likely reason she left is because the crash caused her to become disoriented. “She may have been seeking medical treatment,” David Harrison said.

The wreck happened along Alabama Highway 87, a few miles north of Samson.

Indictments are grand jury conclusions that evidence against a defendant is strong enough to warrant trial.

Harrison has waived Strickland’s arraignment and a December trial date is set.

Strickland resigned from her Elba Elementary School following her arrest.

