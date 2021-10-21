A few showers possible today
From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Not a bad start to the morning, temperatures are in the lower to middle 60s. This afternoon we will see a few showers but not everyone will see the rain, high temperatures will reach into the lower to middle 80s. Tomorrow maybe a shower or two early then clouds will start to clear in the afternoon time. Saturday looks a little cooler than it did at the start of the week with plenty of sunshine that will stick around through Sunday. A few showers will be possible for Monday to start the week off.
TODAY – Partly cloudy, a few showers. High near 83°. Winds S 5-10 mph 30%
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds Light SW 5%
TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 84°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 10%
EXTENDED
SAT: Sunny. Low: 59° High: 83° 0%
SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 86° 0%
MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 86° 20%
TUE: Sunny. Low: 68° High: 85° 0%
WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 83° 0%
THUR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 62° High: 81° 30%
FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 79° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft
4Warn Weather Team on Social!
@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx
WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.