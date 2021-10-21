Advertisement

A few showers possible today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Not a bad start to the morning, temperatures are in the lower to middle 60s. This afternoon we will see a few showers but not everyone will see the rain, high temperatures will reach into the lower to middle 80s. Tomorrow maybe a shower or two early then clouds will start to clear in the afternoon time. Saturday looks a little cooler than it did at the start of the week with plenty of sunshine that will stick around through Sunday. A few showers will be possible for Monday to start the week off.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, a few showers. High near 83°. Winds S 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds Light SW 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 84°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 10%

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 59° High: 83° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 86° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 86° 20%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 68° High: 85° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 83° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 62° High: 81° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 79° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

William Birdsong booking photo.
Hartford teen indicted in deadly construction zone crash
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with two counts of Capital Murder.
Dothan police arrest woman in deadly shooting
Sincere Tyson, murdered on October 9, 2021 at his home.
Broken heart: Mom mourns murdered son
Elba Elementary School principal charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident on June 5, 2021.
Former principal indicted for causing car crash

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-21
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-21
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast October 20, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
A Few Showers Possible Thursday
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-20
A little warmer to start the day