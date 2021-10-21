A few showers possible today

SYNOPSIS – Not a bad start to the morning, temperatures are in the lower to middle 60s. This afternoon we will see a few showers but not everyone will see the rain, high temperatures will reach into the lower to middle 80s. Tomorrow maybe a shower or two early then clouds will start to clear in the afternoon time. Saturday looks a little cooler than it did at the start of the week with plenty of sunshine that will stick around through Sunday. A few showers will be possible for Monday to start the week off.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, a few showers. High near 83°. Winds S 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds Light SW 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 84°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 10%

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 59° High: 83° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 86° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 86° 20%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 68° High: 85° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 83° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 62° High: 81° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 79° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.