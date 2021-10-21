FDA authorizes mix-matching COVID vaccine brands for booster shots

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Food and Drug Administration gave their green light for Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID booster shots, but the state of Alabama isn’t administering doses just yet. They also authorized approval for people eligible for the booster shot to mix vaccine brands for their booster shots.

However before Alabama begin administering the latest approved booster shots or allow mixing vaccine brands for boosters, they are waiting for the CDC approval.

On Thursday the CDC panel met and approved the J&J and Moderna booster shots as well as mixing COVID vaccine brands for booster shots. Once the agency director makes a final recommendation, Alabama will make theirs.

In the meantime, state health leaders are hopeful and say studies on immune response to the mix and match series looks “good”.

“We do know that there may be some instances where for example a J&J product may not be available, and an MRNA vaccine, either Pfizer and Moderna is available, so we are waiting on that language (CDC approval), and are waiting on that guidance, but again, I do think it will provide a convenience factor in some situations,” Dr. Karen Landers, Alabama’s Assistant State Health Officer, said.

People who received the J&J vaccine can get a single booster of J&J or Pfizer or a half dose of Moderna. Boosters are only for people 18 or older who completed their primary vaccine doses.

There are different time frames for each booster shot.

For Moderna and Pfizer that’s six months after the completion of the primary series. J&J COVID-19 vaccine booster vaccines can be taken two months after the first primary J&J single-dose.

Alabama health leaders tell News 4 they don’t know when boosters would be available, but they will let us know more once the CDC makes a decision.

“I urge all persons 12 years of age and above, if you haven’t been vaccinated, get vaccinated, once we have this information out on boosters if you fit the category, go out there and get you booster,” Dr. Landers said.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

