Drier Air To Return

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – We’re tracking a weak cold front that will pass the Wiregrass early Friday, allowing cooler and drier air to return for later Friday and into the weekend. While highs will remain in the 80s over the coming days, lows will dip into the 50s for the weekend. Rather warm air will return for next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a shower possible late. Low near 64°.  Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Early cloudiness, then sunny. High near 84°. Winds W-NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cooler. Low near 55°.  Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 83° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny.  Low: 58° High: 84° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 86° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 87° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 69° High: 83° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 83° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

