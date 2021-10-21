SYNOPSIS – We’re tracking a weak cold front that will pass the Wiregrass early Friday, allowing cooler and drier air to return for later Friday and into the weekend. While highs will remain in the 80s over the coming days, lows will dip into the 50s for the weekend. Rather warm air will return for next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a shower possible late. Low near 64°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Early cloudiness, then sunny. High near 84°. Winds W-NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cooler. Low near 55°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 83° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 84° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 86° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 87° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 69° High: 83° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 83° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.