DCS works to help families in need

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services, House of Ruth, and SpectraCare are just three of many organizations in attendance of Dothan City Schools first “Resource Fair,” aiming to help families in need.

“I think coming to something like this and talking with all these people they can get some insight into maybe the next steps they need to take, whether its counseling for themselves or their child, or whether its resources through 2-1-1, just trying to get the best things for their family,” explains Gina Riley, Parent Involvement Specialist at Dothan City Schools.

Many simply aren’t aware of the resources they have access to regarding a wide range of needs.

Scott Faulk, Chief Operations Officer at Dothan City Schools says, “I would say there is a gap right there, a large gap, but we’re trying to close that by having things like this resource fair, letting families know, here are the resources, here are the help providers for you.”

DCS believes any help they can provide to parents will have a positive impact on students at school.

Riley continues, “If they’re witnessing violence at home, or if they’re witnessing their parents struggling economically, they bring that to school and they can’t stay focused on learning because they’re worried and they have anxiety.”

A mom of three DCS students was brought to tears today while speaking with the Department of Human Resources.

“Growing up, I had a rough childhood myself and I had a daughter that’s currently in the system, and I don’t know where she is, but to hear of the program now that they’re trying to place children in homes so they wouldn’t be in the custody of DHR right now, it was an emotional moment for me,” explains Lashanda Campbell, Dothan City School’s Parent

The district wants the community to know that they are here to help in whatever ways they can.

For those in need who couldn’t attend today, DCS plans to individually take some of the resources directly into the schools, allowing easy access.

Organizers plan to have another event this spring.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

