Wicksburg headed to Super Regionals for first time since 2015

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s been quite the season for the Wicksburg Panther volleyball team. The Panthers advanced to the AHSAA Super Regionals for the first time since 2015.

Wicksburg finishing second in the Class 3A Area 3 tournament last week to punch its ticket to Montgomery.

A confident group of girls, but they are now in unfamiliar territory.

However, that doesn’t seem to phase this team as they are looking at making a run at the state tournament.

“These girls have heart,” said head coach Brooke Hughes. “They are so competitive. They are competitive against each other. Iron sharpens iron. They want to do better. They are so athletic. They want to constantly be doing more. They don’t want to settle. They may get one step, but they want to go further.

“Our excitement level is definitely high,” said senior Ashton White. “It’s the first time any of us on this team have gone to Super Regionals so I know we’re all pretty pumped for it. All we have to do is work together as a team and do what we know how to do.

“If you ask any single girl on this team, everyone is really pumped about it,” said senior Sue Ellen King. “We’ve all been looking up to this moment since the beginning of the season. Now its here and we’re just ready to go.”

Wicksburg opens play in the Class 3A regional tournament on Wednesday against Hale County at 11:30 a.m.

