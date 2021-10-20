Advertisement

Troy Cablevision to be acquired by C Spire

C Spire has executed a definitive agreement to acquire Troy Cablevision, Inc.
C Spire has executed a definitive agreement to acquire Troy Cablevision, Inc.(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a news release from C Spire.

(Press Release) - TROY, Alabama (Oct. 20, 2021) – C Spire has executed a definitive agreement to acquire Troy Cablevision, Inc., which will enable C Spire to meet the growing broadband access and information technology needs of consumers and businesses in Alabama’s Wiregrass. The transaction includes Union Springs Telephone Company, Inc. and is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

This move accelerates C Spire’s fiber-based expansion throughout Alabama to provide ultra-fast broadband internet access and related services.

C Spire CEO, Hu Meena, said his firm intends to make a seamless transition for Troy Cablevision customers and noted the acquisition is not expected to result in any layoffs, given C Spire’s goal of growing within the region.

“Following up on our previously announced commitment to invest approximately $500 million in fiber based network deployment and enhancements throughout Alabama, we are extremely excited to deepen our Alabama roots with this transaction by providing services to the Wiregrass,” Meena said. “It also shows our commitment to our Alabama expansion by positioning us to leverage the relationship between the talented, dedicated team and their many long-term customers. The high quality, fiber optic-based infrastructure positions us very effectively to deliver broadband fiber services throughout the state.”

Troy Cablevision, Inc. founded in 1985, provides cable TV, internet, fiber broadband, and other services to business and residential customers in Pike, Coffee, Crenshaw, and Dale counties. The company is headquartered in Troy but also has regional offices in Elba, Enterprise, Luverne and Ozark.

“Becoming a part of the C Spire family will allow us to provide further enhanced services to our customers,” said Jake Cowen, Chief Financial Officer and General Manager of Troy Cablevision. “We will remain committed to offering the same hometown service, but with even better technological capabilities to improve quality and variety of services.”  Broadband access, especially in rural areas like the Wiregrass, can be a game-changer for consumers and businesses, and C Spire is committed to making broadband more accessible.

C Spire was advised by Bank Street Group on this transaction.

For more information about C Spire’s all-fiber broadband services, go to www.cspire.com/alfiber. For C Spire Business, go to www.cspire.com/business.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with two counts of Capital Murder.
Dothan police arrest woman in deadly shooting
According to Dothan Police, the shooting happened on Walnut Street.
Woman murdered in Dothan as crime wave escalates
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 8
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 8
Sincere Tyson, murdered on October 9, 2021 at his home.
Broken heart: Mom mourns murdered son
Troy football wide receiver Reginald Todd has been charged with hindering prosecution.
Troy football player arrested in connection with search for Mobile stadium shooting suspect

Latest News

Bentley Darlington of Pine Level Elementary School in Autauga County and Kataleya Harris of...
‘Share Your Smile With Alabama’ photo contest will showcase smiles of third graders
Trinity Shannon, Northport shooting victim.
16-year-old girl shot dead at a Northport Wendy’s, suspect in custody
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall poses with multiple members of the Alabama Department...
Alabama to use $2.9M from opioid settlement on forensic labs
Law enforcement officers stand near the area where a Lee County sheriff's deputy was shot...
Lee County deputy, 1 other injured in exchange of gunfire