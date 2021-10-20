Students benefit from “free college application week”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “Free college application week” is helping both students and their parents save money!

Applying to college can be very overwhelming, and if you’re applying to more than one, the fees will quickly add up.

That’s why local high school seniors are taking advantage of waived fees this week.

“Whenever our counselors and stuff start putting on us, you need to apply, you need to apply, everyone’s like it’s so expensive, and so everyone at our school pretty much talks about the free week and how they’re waiting for it to apply,” says Riley Benton, Senior at Dothan High School

Typically, college application fees are around $50, often limiting how many schools’ students can apply to.

Tori Williams, Senior at Dothan High School claims, “This is really a big help, helps me apply to all of them instead of just having to pick two of them.”

Riley Benton has four siblings and says applying for free is helping both her and the rest of her family.

“My mom whenever I started applying, was like, I want you to apply to your main one first and we’ll pay for it, and then all the rest wait till that free week and get them all done then,” explains Benton.

Allowing Riley and others to apply to more than just their “first and second choice.”

Jabian Davis, Senior at Dothan High School says, “This is a great benefit to us to actually explore more colleges and feel like we have better chance to get into there without a money issue.”

This week, there’s no excuse not to apply to at least one college, even if it’s a backup plan.

All DHS seniors will have the opportunity to take advantage of free applications throughout the rest of the week.

