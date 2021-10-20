People in moderate to low risk counties are “safe” to not wear a mask, CDC says

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when a county has moderate to low transmission rates of COVID, it is safe to be indoors without a mask.

Right now, roughly 165 counties across the nation fall into those categories. Mostly in the southern states.

Four of those low to moderate risk counties are right here in the Wiregrass. Dale County remains at substantial risk.

Corey Kirkland, Southeastern District Public Health Administrator, said while it’s encouraging to see the positivity rate go down statewide, that we shouldn’t “get rid of our tools” too quickly. He said before ditching the mask indoors, consider the group you are with.

People need to be mindful of not only of their vaccine status, but the people they are around as well. He said if someone is around those who are considered vulnerable to the virus, it’s still a good idea to remain masked even if you are vaccinated.

“Just remembering the crowd you are in, how much space you have, and then maybe the health status of maybe friends and family and coworkers or those who may be with you before you take it off completely,” Kirkland said. “Especially because we are just now starting to see the decline in numbers.”

Kirkland said with the recent surge in cases, there was also a surge in vaccinations. He said right now, it is still a good idea to remain masked even if vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.