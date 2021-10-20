Pat Jones seeks another 6 years as district attorney

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -District Attorney Pat Jones announced this week he is seeking a second term.

His campaign promise is to make Houston and Henry Counties safe places to live.

“Crime affects education, crime affects safety, crime affects neighborhoods,” Jones said during his formal announcement on Monday.

Especially meaningful for him is the family of murdered store clerk Russell Douglas attended. Jones and his team of prosecutors convicted Nathaniel Dennis, who shot Douglas nearly 40 years earlier.

Jones claims, since his 2016 election, he has improved trial preparation with the purchase of high-tech electronic equipment.

He also unveiled plans for implementing Helping Families Initiative, aimed at reducing truancy in hopes of keeping students in class and out of jail.

Jones is opposed in the Republican primary by Russ Goodman, a Coffee and Pike County assistant prosecutor and a former prosecutor in Jones’ office.

