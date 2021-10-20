Mary Hill Family Service Center preparing for Scarecrows on the Square

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Downtown Ozark is getting into the fall spirit by holding the first ever Scarecrows on the Square. The event is put on by the Mary Hill Family Service Center, and features an evening full of movies, games and the scarecrow contest voting

Businesses throughout Ozark sponsored scarecrows for this year’s event, each getting to design their spookiest scarecrow. The event also functions as a fundraiser for the center, which will help their workforce development program.

“One thing we want people to know about the Mary Hill Family Service Center is we want the community to know that we are here and that we are able to fill in gaps where people are in need and our vision is to strengthen families and if we have people who are employed, they are able to provide for their families,” said Paige Knight- Executive Director.

15 scarecrows will be featured in this year’s event, however Knight hopes this can continue as a yearly event.

