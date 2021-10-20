Advertisement

Mary Hill Family Service Center preparing for Scarecrows on the Square

Friday, October 22nd 5pm-7pm
Scarecrows on the Square
Scarecrows on the Square(Scarecrows on the Square)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Downtown Ozark is getting into the fall spirit by holding the first ever Scarecrows on the Square. The event is put on by the Mary Hill Family Service Center, and features an evening full of movies, games and the scarecrow contest voting

Businesses throughout Ozark sponsored scarecrows for this year’s event, each getting to design their spookiest scarecrow. The event also functions as a fundraiser for the center, which will help their workforce development program.

“One thing we want people to know about the Mary Hill Family Service Center is we want the community to know that we are here and that we are able to fill in gaps where people are in need and our vision is to strengthen families and if we have people who are employed, they are able to provide for their families,” said Paige Knight- Executive Director.

15 scarecrows will be featured in this year’s event, however Knight hopes this can continue as a yearly event.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with two counts of Capital Murder.
Dothan police arrest woman in deadly shooting
According to Dothan Police, the shooting happened on Walnut Street.
Woman murdered in Dothan as crime wave escalates
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 8
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 8
Sincere Tyson, murdered on October 9, 2021 at his home.
Broken heart: Mom mourns murdered son
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Abbeville PD makes changes to their phone system
Abbeville PD makes changes to their phone system
WRGX First News at 4
John Cross will be charged with attempted murder following a gunfire exchange with a Lee County...
Suspect in shootout with Lee County deputy identified
WTVY Wx Logo
A Few Showers Possible Thursday