A little warmer to start the day

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Not as cool to start off Wednesday morning, temperatures this afternoon will warm into the lower 80s for highs with increasing clouds thoughout the day. Tomorrow we might see a shower or two but most will stay dry with temperatures back into the lower to middle 80s. Friday we will see another chance of a shower or two but most will stay dry once again. The weekend will be a warm one with no chance of rain.

TODAY – Increasing clouds. High near 82°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 62°. Winds Light SE 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, a shower or two. High near 84°. Winds SW 5 mph 20%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 63° High: 84° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 85° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 64° High: 86° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 86° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 87° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 87° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 85° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

