A little warmer to start the day
From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Not as cool to start off Wednesday morning, temperatures this afternoon will warm into the lower 80s for highs with increasing clouds thoughout the day. Tomorrow we might see a shower or two but most will stay dry with temperatures back into the lower to middle 80s. Friday we will see another chance of a shower or two but most will stay dry once again. The weekend will be a warm one with no chance of rain.
TODAY – Increasing clouds. High near 82°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%
TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 62°. Winds Light SE 0%
TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, a shower or two. High near 84°. Winds SW 5 mph 20%
EXTENDED
FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 63° High: 84° 10%
SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 85° 0%
SUN: Sunny. Low: 64° High: 86° 0%
MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 86° 0%
TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 87° 0%
WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 87° 20%
THUR: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 85° 10%
COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft
4Warn Weather Team on Social!
@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx
WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.