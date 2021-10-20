Suspect in shootout with Lee County deputy identified

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opelika Police Department has released more details in Wednesday morning’s gunfire exchange that left both a Lee County deputy and a suspect injured.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said the incident happened just before 8:40 a.m. when the deputy initiated a traffic stop on the motorcyclist for a traffic violation in the 700 block of Lee County Road 121. That’s in the Beauregard community.

Law enforcement officers stand near the area where a Lee County sheriff's deputy was shot Wednesday morning on County Road 121 in the Beauregard Community. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Jones said gunfire was exchanged between both the officer and the motorcyclist and both were struck by gunfire at least once. Both were rushed to area hospitals.

The deputy was taken by medical helicopter to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, Georgia. His condition was not immediately clear, but the sheriff said he was responsive on the scene and is expected to survive.

The sheriff said responding deputies found the motorcyclist a short distance from the scene. He’d apparently driven from the scene before crashing and crawling into the woods.

Opelika police identified the motorcyclist as 42-year-old John Cross, also known as “Squirrel,” from Lee County. Cross was taken to a hospital in Georgia where he remains under guard by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department.

A Lee County warrant for attempted murder has been obtained on Cross. He will be detained in Muscogee County upon his release as the extradition process to Lee County begins.

Opelika police spokeswoman Allison Duke said Cross will be housed in a neighboring county’s jail when he returns to Alabama.

The Opelika Police Department is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department detective division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika police mobile app.

A Lee County sheriff's deputy was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional hospital after being shot Wednesday morning. (Source: WTVM)

