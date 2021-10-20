Hartford teen indicted in deadly construction zone crash

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -A man has been indicted in a Geneva County construction zone crash that killed one and injured another. William Jackson Birdsong, 18, of Hartford faces one count each of Manslaughter and Assault 2nd Degree.

A copy of the indictment that would provide the basis for the charges was not immediately available. Court records confirmed Birdsong’s arrest.

Alabama troopers say his pickup truck rammed a car from behind, pushing that Chevrolet Impala into another pickup while traffic had stopped in the work zone. The pileup happened in June along Alabama Highway 167 near Hartford.

Barbara Joyce Spears, 70, of Westville, Florida died in that collision and another person was injured.

Birdsong has a court appearance scheduled for November 3.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

