Advertisement

Free carpentry classes in full swing

carpentry program
carpentry program(wtvy)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A first-time partnership between Dothan Tech, Wallace College, Home Builders’ Association of Dothan and the Alabama Home Builders’ Foundation is in full swing.

15 men and women are working to ease the construction worker shortage by learning basic carpentry skills.

“I was very excited to have something like this in the area, I actually heard the news a couple weeks ago and I found it very interesting to be able to learn,” says Tiffany Goodwin, Carpentry Student.

On Monday and Tuesday nights, students are practicing their skills by building a “tiny house.”

Bob Griggs, Program Instructor explains, “They’ve learned how to lay off a floor system, how to lay it out on 16-inch centers, how to nail it all together, how to put the plywood down, then we learned how to layout walls, build a California corner, put the headers in, stand up the walls, level them up, and then they’re learning to put the ceiling joist and the rafters on it.”

Stephen Gutzmore, a carpentry student, enjoys the hands-on learning environment.

“I like to get dirty; I like to build stuff,” explains Gutzmore. “I think it’ll be something that I do for a long time.”

Griggs says he hopes his students learn how to work as a team, but also that practice makes perfect.

“I hope they remember everything,” says Griggs. “You really have to use your brain in construction, you have to remember a lot, even though it’s repetitive.”

Those who complete the program are guaranteed a paid internship with a Wiregrass construction company.

The 9-week program runs through December 6th.

Participants who complete the course will receive a certificate from Wallace College.

Organizers plan to have a second course in February.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

According to Dothan Police, the shooting happened on Walnut Street.
Woman murdered in Dothan as crime wave escalates
Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with two counts of Capital Murder.
Dothan police arrest woman in deadly shooting
Recent college grad accidentally killed by grandfather
3 people have been shot including a young child Sunday afternoon in Dothan.
Child, two others shot; police plead for information
Lauren Wambles, 24, pled No Contest to one count of Accessory After the Fact to Second Degree...
Second defendant in Holmes County murder case sentenced to prison

Latest News

Troy football wide receiver Reginald Todd has been charged with hindering prosecution.
Troy football player arrested in connection with search for Mobile stadium shooting suspect
Wicksburg headed to Super Regionals for first time since 2015
Wicksburg headed to Super Regionals for first time since 2015
Teal Pumpkin Project
Teal Pumpkin Project
Dothan FD Medic Tents
Dothan FD Medic Tents