Free carpentry classes in full swing

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A first-time partnership between Dothan Tech, Wallace College, Home Builders’ Association of Dothan and the Alabama Home Builders’ Foundation is in full swing.

15 men and women are working to ease the construction worker shortage by learning basic carpentry skills.

“I was very excited to have something like this in the area, I actually heard the news a couple weeks ago and I found it very interesting to be able to learn,” says Tiffany Goodwin, Carpentry Student.

On Monday and Tuesday nights, students are practicing their skills by building a “tiny house.”

Bob Griggs, Program Instructor explains, “They’ve learned how to lay off a floor system, how to lay it out on 16-inch centers, how to nail it all together, how to put the plywood down, then we learned how to layout walls, build a California corner, put the headers in, stand up the walls, level them up, and then they’re learning to put the ceiling joist and the rafters on it.”

Stephen Gutzmore, a carpentry student, enjoys the hands-on learning environment.

“I like to get dirty; I like to build stuff,” explains Gutzmore. “I think it’ll be something that I do for a long time.”

Griggs says he hopes his students learn how to work as a team, but also that practice makes perfect.

“I hope they remember everything,” says Griggs. “You really have to use your brain in construction, you have to remember a lot, even though it’s repetitive.”

Those who complete the program are guaranteed a paid internship with a Wiregrass construction company.

The 9-week program runs through December 6th.

Participants who complete the course will receive a certificate from Wallace College.

Organizers plan to have a second course in February.

