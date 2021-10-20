Advertisement

A Few Showers Possible Thursday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Warm weather will continue for the coming days with highs in the 80s. Extra moisture will lead to a few isolated showers Thursday, but drier air will return for later Friday and the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, a sprinkle possible late. Low near 62°.  Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated showers. High near 83°. Winds S-SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 63°.  Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance early. Low: 63° High: 84° 10%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 59° High: 83° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny.  Low: 61° High: 86° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 86° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 87° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 83° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE/SW at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

