Donate hygiene items for teens

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A local organization needs your help!

“Team Up 4 Teens” is collecting hygiene items for their annual gift basket drive.

The organization hopes to collect enough shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste and other hygiene products for 200 baskets.

Those will then be given out to teens in need right here in the Wiregrass.

Derrick Oliver, Division Director of Team Up 4 Teens explains, “When you’re a child and you’re in a situation, something as basic as your own unique blanket, or a new pack of socks, or your own cologne, or perfume, or soap, what happens is, that brightens a kid’s day, because we take those things for granted but not everybody has access to those things.”

Teens do have to fill out an application to get a basket.

The organization will be at the Alfred Saliba center on Mondays and Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. taking those applications.

You can drop-off supplies at Wiregrass 2-1-1, Spa Therapy, or the Exchange Center until December 20th.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

