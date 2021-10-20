Be on the lookout for scams during Medicare sign-up time

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is that time of the year when Medicare beneficiaries can choose the best plan for 2022.

That open enrollment period is now open, which means scammers are trying to take advantage of those looking to enroll. Carmen Million with the Better Business Bureau said agents can only give you information about the items listed in the appointment form you filled out. They can’t talk about other Medicare or insurance products that you didn’t ask to talk about. Agents also cannot set their own time limits for you to sign up for a plan.

Everyone has until December 7th to enroll, and there are not any extra benefits for signing up early. Million said agents can’t threaten to take away your benefits if you don’t sign up for a plan or offer you gifts if you agree to sign up.

“If somebody call you on the phone and they imply that they’re with Medicare and they ask your for personal financial information, your social security number, your date of date, your financial information, those are warning signs for a scam,” said Carmen Million, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana. “Medicare is not going to do that.”

For more information and help reporting Medicare fraud, errors, or abuse, visit smpresource.org or call 1-877-808-2468. To report an impersonator who pretended to be from Medicare, call 1-800-MEDICARE and visit ReportFraud.ftc.gov. If you think someone misused your personal or financial information, report it at IdentityTheft.gov and get started on a recovery plan.

